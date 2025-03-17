IAI’s Rafi Matalon joins Cargo Facts Asia 2025

Rafi Matalon, vice president and general manager of marketing for IAI’s Aviation Group, will join Cargo Facts Asia 2025 for the panel discussion “Freighter conversions: finding solutions with limited resources and escalating costs” at the W Shanghai on Wednesday, March 26, at 9:05 a.m. (UTC +8).

The thirteenth annual Cargo Facts Asia takes place March 24-26, gathering industry leaders, executives and influencers to share their insights on the air cargo sector in the Asia-Pacific region.

View the full event agenda.

Matalon was appointed to his role in January 2019. He joined IAI in 1981 and has served in various capacities with the company.

IAI completed test flights with the FAA in March for its 777-300ERSF program and this weekend flew the prototype (32789, ex-Emirates) back to Tel Aviv (TLV) while it awaits certification. The second converted aircraft has also completed FAA tests on its Collins Aerospace cargo loading system after arriving in the United States in November 2024.

IAI also started converting its first A330-330BDSF (1574, ex-Air Europa) in 2024 and will soon make the door cut on the aircraft.

The conversion company completed a milestone in 2024 with its 200th converted 767 freighter redelivery.

