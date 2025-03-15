Mammoth’s Tarpley joins Cargo Facts Asia 2025

Mammoth co-founder and Chief Executive Bill Tarpley will join Cargo Facts Asia 2025 for the panel discussion “Asia and the next wave of widebody freighters” at the W Shanghai in Shanghai on Tuesday, March 25, at 15:30 (UTC +8).

The thirteenth annual Cargo Facts Asia takes place March 24-26, gathering industry leaders, executives and influencers to share their insights on the air cargo sector in the Asia-Pacific region.

View the full event agenda.

Tarpley became CEO of Mammoth Freighters in June 2020. Previously, he served as Boeing’s program manager for development and certification of the MD-10F and 767-300BCF conversion programs and has more than thirty-five years of freighter conversion experience.

Mammoth completed installation of the large cargo door on its 777-300ERMF prototype earlier this year at the Aspire MRO facility in Fort Worth, Texas (AFW).

The conversion company looks to expedite the 777-300ERMF conversion program by making it an amendment to the 777-200LRMF STC for which it hopes to receive certification in 2025.

Fort Worth, Texas-based Mammoth installed the large cargo door on its first 777-200LRMF in the third quarter of 2024, shortly after receiving the aircraft’s cargo loading system components from Collins Aerospace in July.

In addition to Aspire MRO, Mammoth launched a second conversion line in 2024 at the STS Aviation Services facility in Manchester, England (MAN).

