Skyway founder Peralta joins Cargo Facts Asia 2025

Skyway Airlines founder Jose Peralta will join Cargo Facts Asia 2025 for the panel discussion “Booming e-commerce and express markets: opportunities and challenges” on Wednesday, March 26, at 10:50 (UTC +8).

The thirteenth annual Cargo Facts Asia takes place March 25-26, gathering industry leaders, executives and influencers to share their insights on the air cargo sector in the Asia-Pacific region.

Peralta launched Skyway Airlines in October 2022. He is also the founder of private credit firm Broadstreet and previously served as vice president of Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Skyway Airlines became the first Philippines-based carrier with a 737-400F in July 2024 when it received AOC approval from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.

The carrier previously told Cargo Facts that it plans to collaborate with airlines in India and the Middle East to set up cargo interline relationships as part of its strategy to expand its domestic and international air cargo charter services.

