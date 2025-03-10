STAECO GM Lyu joins Cargo Facts Asia 2025

STAECO General Manager for Commercial Wayne Lyu will join Cargo Facts Asia 2025 for the panel discussion “Freighter conversions: Finding solutions with limited resources and escalating costs” on Wednesday, March 26, at 9:05 a.m. (UTC +8).

The thirteenth annual Cargo Facts Asia takes place March 24-26 in Shanghai, gathering industry leaders, executives and influencers to share their insights on the air cargo sector in the Asia-Pacific region.

STAECO, which is the largest conversion site for Boeing’s 737-800BCF program, converted its 100th 737-800BCF in the first quarter of 2024.

The 2006-vintage unit 35047 (ex-Xiamen Airlines) entered service with China Postal Airlines in March 2024 after Boeing redelivered the aircraft to the carrier in February.

Unit 35047 was one of the first 737-800s to be converted at STAECO’s new facility when the MRO transferred its seven 737-800BCF lines in early 2024.

STAECO began converting the Boeing next-generation freighter in 2018 and completed seventy conversions of the type in February 2023.

