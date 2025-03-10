  • No products in the cart.
Cargo Facts Asia News

STAECO GM Lyu joins Cargo Facts Asia 2025

STAECO General Manager for Commercial Wayne Lyu will join Cargo Facts Asia 2025 for the panel discussion “Freighter conversions: Finding solutions with limited resources and escalating costs” on Wednesday, March 26, at 9:05 a.m. (UTC +8).

The thirteenth annual Cargo Facts Asia takes place March 24-26 in Shanghai, gathering industry leaders, executives and influencers to share their insights on the air cargo sector in the Asia-Pacific region.

View the full event agenda.

STAECO, which is the largest conversion site for Boeing’s 737-800BCF program, converted its 100th 737-800BCF in the first quarter of 2024.

The 2006-vintage unit 35047 (ex-Xiamen Airlines) entered service with China Postal Airlines in March 2024 after Boeing redelivered the aircraft to the carrier in February.

Unit 35047 was one of the first 737-800s to be converted at STAECO’s new facility when the MRO transferred its seven 737-800BCF lines in early 2024.

STAECO began converting the Boeing next-generation freighter in 2018 and completed seventy conversions of the type in February 2023.

