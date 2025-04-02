Air Atlanta Icelandic’s Hermannsson joins Cargo Facts EMEA 2025

Baldvin Hermannsson, chief executive of Air Atlanta Icelandic and Malta-based subsidiary Air Atlanta Europe, will join Cargo Facts EMEA 2025 for the panel discussion “Renewing widebody fleets amid the capacity shortage” on Wednesday, May 7, at 13:30 (GMT +3).

The seventh annual Cargo Facts EMEA event takes place May 6-8 at the Shangri-La Bosphorus Hotel in Istanbul, where key market influencers will assemble to share their outlook on the latest developments and market trends in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Hermannsson’s career with Air Atlanta Icelandic began in 2001. He became senior vice president of sales and marketing in 2008, and was appointed CEO in 2019. He has been instrumental in the fleet and business development of the two sister widebody operators.

Air Atlanta Icelandic and Air Atlanta Europe collectively operate thirteen 747-400 freighters, a mix of production -400Fs, -400BCFs and -400BDSFs. Two of those freighters are in CMI service on behalf of Fly Meta while the others are in ACMI service for Magma Aviation, Network Aviation and Saudia Cargo.

The carriers are looking at 777 conversions as their next widebody-freighter platform.

Register now for Cargo Facts EMEA, an essential regional event for industry stakeholders, on May 6-8 at the Shangri-La Bosphorus in Turkey.