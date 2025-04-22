Air France-KLM Cargo’s Potjer joins Cargo Facts EMEA 2025

Michiel Potjer, chief of staff to the executive vice president and strategic sustainability lead at Air France KLM Martinair Cargo, will join Cargo Facts EMEA 2025 for the panel discussion “Driving for greener aviation and net-zero by 2050” on Wednesday, May 7, at 11:30 a.m. (GMT +3).

The seventh annual Cargo Facts EMEA event takes place May 6-8 at the Shangri-La Bosphorus Hotel in Istanbul, where key market influencers will assemble to share their outlook on the latest developments and market trends in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Potjer assumed his two leadership roles at Air France KLM Martinair Cargo in September 2022. He joined KLM as a corporate manager trainee in October 2019 before assuming the program manager role for the airline’s sustainable flight challenge in March 2022.

Air France-KLM canceled orders for two A350Fs with Airbus, the carrier announced in March.

The group, which placed an order with Airbus for four A350Fs in 2021 and an additional order for four more A350Fs through its subsidiary Martinair in 2023, will place its first three A350Fs with Martinair and the remaining aircraft with Air France-KLM.

