Air One Chairman Mirchandani joins Cargo Facts EMEA 2025

Guneet Mirchandani, chairman and principal shareholder of Air One Aviation, will join Cargo Facts EMEA 2025 for the panel discussion “Renewing widebody fleets amid the capacity shortage” on Wednesday, May 7, at 1:30 p.m. (GMT +3).

The seventh annual Cargo Facts EMEA takes place May 6-8 at the Shangri-La Bosphorus Hotel in Istanbul, where key market influencers will assemble to share their outlook on the latest developments and market trends in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Mirchandani has been chairman of Air One for nearly five years and chairman of Aerotranscargo for more than five years.

Air One Aviation, a subsidiary of Air One International Holdings, manages and acts as global sales agent for U.K.-based One Air, Moldova-based Aerotranscargo and Romania-based Rom Cargo Airlines. The three carriers have a combined fleet of eleven 747-400 freighters and One Air will soon add its first 777F.

Two 777Fs, expected for delivery in 2025, will be the first direct deliveries from Boeing for One Air and Air One Aviation. Air One expects One Air to deploy the 777Fs in the United Kingdom-China market, initially flying to Hong Kong (HKG).

A Belgian court terminated Air One’s takeover of Air Belgium on March 6, dashing Air One’s plans to set up a freighter airline in the country. The company told Cargo Facts it plans to appeal the decision immediately.

