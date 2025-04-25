Aircraft Finance Germany’s Andriof joins Cargo Facts EMEA 2025

Aircraft Finance Germany Chief Investment Officer Joerg Andriof will join Cargo Facts EMEA 2025 to moderate the panel discussion “Financing the growth of the freighter segment” on Wednesday, May 7, at 16:00 (GMT +3).

The seventh annual Cargo Facts EMEA event takes place May 6-8 at the Shangri-La Bosphorus Hotel in Istanbul, where key market influencers will assemble to share their outlook on the latest developments and market trends in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

View the full event agenda.

Andriof became CIO at AFG in January 2023. He has held other management roles within the industry including chief operating officer at Titan Aviation Leasing, senior vice president of global management at DHL and director at Lufthansa. He is also an aviation business adviser at Stonepeak.

AFG expanded its lease strategy to the narrowbody freighter sector in September 2022, when the company acquired its first 757-200F from ASL Aviation Holdings and sold the aircraft to Georgia-based Geosky.

The Germany-based lessor added an A330-200 in mid-2022 as feedstock for conversion.

AFG purchased two ex-Saudia 747-8Fs in 2021 on behalf of China-based aviation conglomerate Hongyuan Group. Air Belgium began operating the 747-8Fs on a CMI basis in 2022.

