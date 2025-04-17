Airlines 4 Europe’s Rybakowska joins Cargo Facts EMEA 2025

Monika Rybakowska, policy director for sustainability at Airlines For Europe, will join Cargo Facts EMEA 2025 for the panel discussion “Driving for greener aviation and net-zero by 2050” on Wednesday, May 7, at 11:30 (GMT +3).

The seventh annual Cargo Facts EMEA event takes place May 6-8 at the Shangri-La Bosphorus Hotel in Istanbul, where key market influencers will assemble to share their outlook on the latest developments and market trends in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

View the full event agenda.

Rybakowska became policy director at Airlines For Europe (A4E) in November 2024. She previously served as policy officer for the European Commission and public affairs executive for Ryanair.

Belgium-based A4E was formed in 2016 to represent the leading European carriers while acting as an advocate for a safe, sustainable and competitive air transport market in Europe.

As a supporter of sustainable technology and biofuels, Airlines 4 Europe identified the policy needs required to scale up e-SAF earlier this year.

A4E also released a study this month with United Kingdom-based consultancy Steer stating that European carriers will pay more than $9 billion in additional costs over the next ten years to maintain regulatory compliance with European Union sustainability mandates.

