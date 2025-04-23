Astral’s Gadhia joins Cargo Facts EMEA 2025

Astral Aviation founder and Chief Executive Sanjeev Gadhia will join Cargo Facts EMEA 2025 for the panel discussion “Growing narrowbody freighter demand amid supply constraints, political challenges, and rising costs” on Thursday, May 8, at 10:30 a.m. (GMT +3).

The seventh annual Cargo Facts EMEA event takes place May 6-8 at the Shangri-La Bosphorus Hotel in Istanbul, where key market influencers will assemble to share their outlook on the latest developments and market trends in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

View the full event agenda.

Gadhia has served as Astral Aviation’s chief executive for nearly twenty-five years since he launched the airline in 2000.

Astral recently expanded its widebody freighter capacity when the carrier leased its first 767-300BDSF (24146, ex-Amerijet) from Jetran affiliate Flight Lease.

In addition to the 1988-vintage unit (24146), Astral operates a 767-200BDSF (22217, ex-West Atlantic) on lease from CAM. Avmax acquired the airframe of the 1983-vintage 767-200BDSF from CAM and leased it back to Astral in 2024 as part of a lease deal for the Kenya-based carrier’s first 737-400F.

Register now for Cargo Facts EMEA, an essential regional event for industry stakeholders, on May 6-8 at the Shangri-La Bosphorus in Turkey.