Camex Airlines’ Seturidze joins Cargo Facts EMEA 2025

George Seturidze, chief executive of Camex Airlines, will join Cargo Facts EMEA 2025 for the panel discussion “Renewing widebody fleets amid the capacity shortage” on Wednesday, May 7, at 13:30 (GMT +3).

The seventh annual Cargo Facts EMEA event takes place May 6-8 at the Shangri-La Bosphorus Hotel in Istanbul, where key market influencers will assemble to share their outlook on the latest developments and market trends in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Seturidze became CEO of Camex in March 2022. He previously served as chairman of the Georgia-based carrier’s supervisory board and initiated its founding. Seturidze was also chairman of the Department of Roads at the Georgian Ministry of Infrastructure and Regional Development as well as a counsellor at the Ministry of Agriculture.

Camex became the third Georgia-based carrier to operate 767 freighters after taking delivery of a 1993-vintage 767-300BDSF (25451) on lease from CAM in November 2024. The CF6-powered freighter began operations for Camex on Nov. 30, 2024, flying from Tbilisi (TBS) to Hong Kong (HKG).

Camex is considering adding another Boeing medium-widebody freighter from CAM, the carrier previously told Cargo Facts. The airline subsidiary of e-commerce forwarder Camex International obtained its AOC in August 2022 after taking delivery of its first 737-800BCF on lease from BBAM.

