Cargo Facts forges strategic partnership with iGA Istanbul Airport 

Cargo Facts, the world’s leading air cargo industry media brand, has established a strategic partnership with airport operator iGA Istanbul Airport.

iGA Istanbul Airport, one of the fastest-growing cargo airports in the region, will serve as the Host Airport at the upcoming Cargo Facts EMEA in Istanbul on 6-8 May 2025. An iGA representative will also present at the event, which promotes the advancement of the air cargo and freighter industry in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

In full, the partnership agreement will have iGA Istanbul Airport providing advisory services, logistical support and speaker recruitment services for the seventh annual Cargo Facts EMEA event.

Presented by Cargo Facts, the conference will be held at the Shangri-La Bosphorus Hotel, about forty kilometers from Istanbul Airport (IST). Cargo Facts EMEA will provide attendees with insights on the burgeoning regional freighter market and include significant industry networking opportunities.

The partnership highlights iGA’s dedication to growing the air cargo and freighter markets and to fostering relationships between key decision-makers in the EMEA region. IST had a cargo throughput of nearly 2 million tonnes in 2024, according to the airport.

“Partnering with iGA Istanbul Airport for Cargo Facts EMEA 2025 is a boon for attendees,” Cargo Facts CEO JJ Hornblass said. “This partnership will help create a collaborative event for industry leaders to meet and share perspectives to create a stronger freighter and air cargo market in the region.”

Cargo Facts EMEA 2025 boasts a comprehensive three-day agenda that includes keynote addresses, panel discussions, and interactive workshops led by top industry experts. It will cover the EMEA freighter market, the state of freighter conversions, methods to drive sustainability, the newest air cargo technologies and more. Attendees will profit from networking opportunities with industry leaders, critical decision-makers and peers from Europe, the Middle East, Africa and beyond, facilitating collaboration and knowledge exchange.

Register now for Cargo Facts EMEA, an essential regional event for industry stakeholders, on May 6-8 at the Shangri-La Bosphorus in Turkey.