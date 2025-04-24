My Freighter’s Abdurakhmanov joins Cargo Facts EMEA 2025

Abdulaziz Abdurakhmanov, founder and chief executive of My Freighter, will join Cargo Facts EMEA 2025 for the panel discussion “Renewing widebody fleets amid the capacity shortage” on Wednesday, May 7, at 13:30 (GMT +3).

The seventh annual Cargo Facts EMEA event takes place May 6-8 at the Shangri-La Bosphorus Hotel in Istanbul, where key market influencers will assemble to share their outlook on the latest developments and market trends in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Abdurakhmanov, also the founder and CEO of My Freighter parent Centrum Holdings, launched the Uzbekistan-based cargo airline in January 2020. He previously served as head of charter flights for business aviation and cargo at Uzbekistan Airways.

My Freighter entered the narrowbody freighter segment in the first quarter of 2025 when it leased an RB11-powered 757-200PCF (32386) from Titan Aviation Leasing to support its 767 freighter fleet, it told Cargo Facts.

The carrier took delivery of its sixth 767 freighter in December 2024 and expects to operate up to twenty aircraft by the end of 2026.

