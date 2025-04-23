Six tech startups to compete for ‘Best in Show’ at Cargo Facts EMEA 2025

Cargo Facts is pleased to announce the six startup companies selected to participate in our Demo Challenge at Cargo Facts EMEA in Istanbul on May 7.

The seventh annual Cargo Facts EMEA event takes place May 6-8 at the Shangri-La Bosphorus Hotel in Istanbul, where key market influencers will assemble to share their outlook on the latest developments and market trends in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

View the full event agenda.

The 2025 Demo Challenge, returning to Cargo Facts EMEA for the first time since the pandemic, provides a platform for emerging tech companies to showcase their latest innovations in the air cargo space to conference attendees in short, live demos. Audience members will get a first look at the latest technologies designed to move the industry forward.

Participating companies are:

Aerios , provider of air cargo charter software;

Azzera , which makes automated solutions to promote sustainability;

Belli AI , producer of air cargo operations management software;

Forerunner , creator of AI-based software to automate engineering workflows;

Prometeo Chain Systems , which provides a solution to automate logistics operations; and

SWIP , creator of an API to maximize cargo yield on flights.

Following the live demonstrations, audience members will vote for their favorite. The top two vote-winning startups will retake the stage for a question-and-answer session, followed by a second round of audience voting to determine “Best in Show.”

The Demo Challenge will be emceed by Pierric Appert, leader of startup investments and venture building at the Lufthansa Innovation Hub. The Berlin-based hub, founded in 2014, has spun off three tech businesses: Cosmos, Squake and Navit.

Register now for Cargo Facts EMEA, an essential regional event for industry stakeholders, on May 6-8 at the Shangri-La Bosphorus in Turkey.