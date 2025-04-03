Titan Airways’ Harrington joins Cargo Facts EMEA 2025 

Alex Harrington, commercial director of Titan Airways, will join Cargo Facts EMEA 2025 for the panel discussion “Growing narrowbody freighter demand amid supply constraints, political challenges, and rising costs” on Thursday, May 8, at 10:45 a.m. (GMT +3).

The seventh annual Cargo Facts EMEA event takes place May 6-8 at the Shangri-La Bosphorus Hotel in Istanbul, where key market influencers will assemble to share their outlook on the latest developments and market trends in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Harrington was appointed commercial director in 2017 and has served in leadership roles with Titan Airways for ten years. He previously was regional sales manager for southern Europe and South Africa at CAE Global and assistant manager for commercial jets at Air Partner.

Titan operates all three of its A321-200P2Fs (2060, 1238 and 1250) on its Malta-based AOC. The carrier sold a 2008-vintage unit (3749) to BBAM in 2024.

The United Kingdom-based carrier also operates an A330-300P2F (713) on a CMI basis for France-based Geodis.

