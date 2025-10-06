7Air CEO Mendez joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2025

7Air Chief Executive Michael Mendez will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 for the panel discussion “Type Talk Narrowbodies: The future of the narrowbody freighter amid 737 and A320 family flux” on Friday, Oct. 24, at 11:15 a.m. (GMT -5).

The 31st annual Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn., where air cargo executives and market influencers in the industry will gather to assess the latest trends and developments in the freighter sector, while sharing their insights to project the market’s growth trajectory.

Mendez was appointed CEO of 7Air in May. He previously was president of 21 Air for more than eleven years and has twenty years of leadership and executive management experience in the air cargo sector, including ten years as vice president of Aviation Specialist and five years as vice president at Arrow Air, according to his LinkedIn.

7Air accomplished its narrowbody freighter fleet goals for the year when it took delivery of its fourth 737-800F.

The startup inaugurated its cargo hub at Miami (MIA) on Aug. 15 after receiving its AOC from the FAA in February. Since then, it has expanded service to cities throughout the Caribbean and South America, including Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (SDQ); Havana (HAV); and Guatemala City (GUA).

