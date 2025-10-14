Challenge Group’s Zak joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2025

Or Zak, chief commercial officer of Challenge Group, will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 for the panel discussion “Type Talk 777: Focus on the 777 and the progress of its conversion programs” on Thursday, Oct. 23, at 13:30 (GMT -5).

The 31st annual Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn., where air cargo executives and market influencers in the industry will gather to assess the latest trends and developments in the freighter sector, while sharing their insights to project the market’s growth trajectory.

View the full event agenda.

Zak was appointed chief commercial officer of Challenge Group in April 2023. He brings more than fourteen years of executive management experience in aviation, including previously serving as commercial vice president for Challenge Group and deputy manager and managing director for Global Airline Services.

Challenge will soon expand its widebody freighter fleet with 777-300ERSFs. It acquired its first 777-300ER (38284, ex-EgyptAir) and sent it to Tel Aviv (TLV) in April for conversion with IAI as part of a four-unit conversion order Challenge placed with IAI in 2021.

Additionally, the group reached a lease deal with AerCap for two 777-300ERSFs and expects to receive the first by yearend.

Challenge Group operates a fleet of five nose-loading 747-400Fs, one 747-400BCF and four 767-300BDSFs.

