Boeing’s Sanderson joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2025

Tom Sanderson, senior director of vertical capability at Boeing, will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 for the panel discussion “Type Talk A330: The A330 and the future of medium-widebody freighters” on Thursday, Oct. 23, at 14:10 (GMT -5).

The 31st annual Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn., where air cargo executives and market influencers in the industry will gather to assess the latest trends and developments in the freighter sector, while sharing their insights to project the market’s growth trajectory.

Sanderson assumed his current role in June 2024. He has been with Boeing for more than twenty years, serving as product marketing director of sustainability and emerging technology, 787 customer leader and manager of advanced product development for the airline’s research and technology.

Boeing delivered one 767-300 production freighter each to UPS and FedEx in September. Those are the two remaining customers with outstanding 767-300Fs on order.

However, the used 767 freighter market remains active and at least two older production 767-300Fs found new homes this year, with CAM acquiring one from Cargojet and Samaritan’s Purse acquiring its first 767-300F from Aircraft Finance Germany.

The 767-300 conversion market has slowed but remains active with Boeing and IAI still running conversion lines.

