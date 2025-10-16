GlobalX VP of Cargo Sales Linker joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2025

Global Crossing Airlines Vice President of Cargo Sales Roy Linkner will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 for the panel discussion “Type Talk Narrowbodies: The future of the narrowbody freighter amid 737 and A320 family flux” on Friday, Oct. 24, at 11:15 a.m. (GMT -5).

The 31st annual Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn., where air cargo executives and market influencers in the industry will gather to assess the latest trends and developments in the freighter sector, while sharing their insights to project the market’s growth trajectory.

Linkner became vice president of cargo sales for Global Crossing (GlobalX) in June 2024. He has almost forty years of industry experience, having previously worked for 21 Air, Southern Air and Martinair.

GlobalX is the sole operator of A321 freighters in the United States with two A321-200P2Fs and two A321-200PCFs.

GlobalX announced during its second-quarter earnings call in August that it had extended its ACMI contract with DHL for four months to the end of the year. The Miami-based carrier started operating one of its A321 freighters for DHL in Q2 after announcing the ACMI deal in the first quarter.

