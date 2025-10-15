IBA Group’s Hatcher joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2025

IBA Group Chief Economist Stuart Hatcher will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 for the panel discussion “Type Talk 747: Will demand for 747s remain high?” on Friday, Oct. 24, at 9:05 a.m. (GMT -5).

The 31st annual Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn., where air cargo executives and market influencers in the industry will gather to assess the latest trends and developments in the freighter sector, while sharing their insights to project the market’s growth trajectory.

Hatcher, who has been with IBA Group for 20 years, was promoted to chief economist in April 2022. Other roles he held include chief revenue officer, chief operating officer and chief intelligence officer.

IBA Group provides market intelligence, aircraft valuations, asset management and consultation to investment funds, banks, aircraft leasing companies, airlines, OEMs and MROs in the industry.

