AEI’s Convey joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2025

Robert Convey, senior vice president of sales and marketing at conversion company AEI, will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 for the panel discussion “Type Talk Narrowbodies: The future of the narrowbody freighter amid 737 and A320 family flux” on Friday, Oct. 24, at 11:30 a.m. (GMT -5).

The 31st annual Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn.

Convey has more than 20 years’ experience in the commercial aviation industry and has served as SVP of AEI sales and marketing since 2009. Prior to AEI, he served as the director of sales and marketing at Ancra International for five years.

AEI plans to launch a new conversion program this year, Convey said at Cargo Facts LATAM 2025. The conversion company previously told Cargo Facts that it was evaluating the 737-900 and CRJ900 as candidates for a new conversion program.

The STC holder completed its first conversion at the Grand China Aviation Maintenance facility in Haikou, China (HAK), in 2024. That 2006-vintage 737-800SF (34707, ex-Hainan Airlines) entered service with Tianjin Air Cargo in November.

