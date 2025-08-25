Air Atlanta CEO Hermannsson joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2025

Air Atlanta Icelandic and Air Atlanta Europe Chief Executive Baldvin Hermannsson will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 for the panel discussion “Type Talk 747: Will demand for 747s remain high?” on Friday, Oct. 24, at 9:05 a.m. (GMT -5).

The 31st annual Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn., where air cargo executives and market influencers in the industry will gather to assess the latest trends and developments in the freighter sector, while sharing their insights to project the market’s growth trajectory.

Hermannsson became CEO of Air Atlanta Icelandic in 2019. He started his career with the airline in 2001, becoming senior vice president of sales and marketing in 2008, and has been instrumental in the fleet and business development of the two widebody operators.

Air Atlanta Icelandic and Air Atlanta Europe collectively have fourteen 747-400 freighters. They are a mix of production -400Fs, -400BCFs and -400BDSFs in service on behalf of Fly Meta, Magma Aviation, Network Aviation and Saudia Cargo.

However, the Malta-based Air Atlanta Europe will expand into 777 freighters and operate a 777-300ERSF on behalf of Fly Meta after the IAI conversion program obtains STC approval.

