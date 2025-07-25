Airbus’ Hamilton joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2025

Crawford Hamilton, head of freighter marketing at Airbus, will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 for the panel discussion “Type Talk A330: The A330 and the future of medium-widebody freighters” on Thursday, Oct. 23, at 14:10 (GMT -5).

The 31st annual Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn.

Hamilton, who has been head of freighter marketing since January 2020, joined Airbus in 1995. Since that time, he helped to complete the manufacturer’s first aircraft sale to British Airways and served as head of A330 marketing, helping to develop the A330-200F and A330neo.

Airbus’ presence in the medium-widebody freighter segment will soon expand after IAI cut metal on its A330-300BDSF prototype in July. The conversion company said it was ready to install the supporting frame structure for the large cargo door.

Meanwhile, EFW, the joint venture between Airbus and ST Engineering, has converted and redelivered about sixty A330P2Fs since 2017.

Potential new customers for EFW’s A330P2F program could include Amazon, which recently acquired its first A330-300 feedstock aircraft (1359, ex-Corsair), and Titan Aircraft Investments, which is looking at converting two Trent 700-powered A330-300s it acquired in 2024.

