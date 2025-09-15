Amazon’s Faddis joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 for fireside chat

Alison Faddis, director of global aviation operations at Amazon, will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 for a fireside chat on Wednesday, Oct. 22, at 14:30 (GMT -5) for a one-on-one discussion about the e-commerce giant’s growing operations and strategy.

The 31st annual Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn., where air cargo executives and market influencers in the industry will gather to assess the latest trends and developments in the freighter sector, while sharing their insights to project the market’s growth trajectory.

View the full event agenda.

Faddis became director of global aviation operations at Amazon in February 2022. She previously served as vice president of program operations at Insitu and director of flight standards for Horizon Air.

Amazon acquired its first A330-300 (1359, ex-Corsair) in July after putting its tenth A330-300P2F on lease from Altavair into CMI service with Hawaiian Airlines in June.

The e-commerce giant extended its CMI service agreement with Cargojet in June and added Greensboro, N.C.-based 21 Air as a new CMI operator in Q4 2024 to take on seven 767s previously flown by Atlas Air.

The e-tailer also completed the transfer of eight 737-800BCFs from Atlas to Sun Country Airlines in July.

