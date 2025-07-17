Amerijet CEO Mozzali joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2025

Amerijet Chief Executive Joe Mozzali will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 for the panel discussion “State of the Market & Outlook” on Thursday, Oct. 23, at 9:15 a.m. (GMT -5).

The 31st annual Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn., where air cargo executives and market influencers in the industry will gather to assess the latest trends and developments in the freighter sector, while sharing their insights to project the market’s growth trajectory.

Mozzali, who became CEO of Amerijet in October 2023 after joining the carrier in January of that year, served as chief financial officer for eleven months prior to assuming his current role. Before moving to Amerijet, Mozzali served in several roles at UPS, including as chief financial officer. He has more than fifteen years of executive management experience in the air cargo industry.

Amerijet will be challenged to find a replacement for the 767 freighter after removing its 757-200Fs from service in Q1 2024 and transitioning to a single-type fleet to reduce costs.

The Miami-based carrier’s 767 freighter fleet consists of eight 767-300BDSFs and one -300BCF, along with three production 767-300Fs that it operates on a CMI basis for Maersk Air Cargo.

