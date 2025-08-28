ASL CEO Andrew joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2025

ASL Aviation Holdings Chief Executive Dave Andrew will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 for the panel discussion “Type Talk A330: The A330 and the future of medium-widebody freighters” on Thursday, Oct. 23, at 14:10 (GMT -5).

The 31st annual Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn., where air cargo executives and market influencers in the industry will gather to assess the latest trends and developments in the freighter sector, while sharing their insights to project the market’s growth trajectory.

Andrew was appointed CEO of ASL Aviation Holdings in July 2020. He previously served as CEO of ASL Airlines and Leasing in Africa and Asia, and as group marketing director of ASL Aviation Holdings.

ASL will soon take delivery of a pair of CF6-powered A330-300P2Fs (1272 and 1278, both ex-China Airlines) from CAM to operate on an ACMI basis for Saudia Cargo. Although this is the first time ASL will provide ACMI service for Saudia Cargo, the group is familiar with operating A330 freighter types.

The Ireland-based ASL stopped flying a 2015-vintage, Trent 700-powered production A330-200F (1688) for DHL in the first quarter and returned three 1995- to 1998-vintage A330-300P2Fs (116, 127 and 231) in 2024.

ASL, which has eight DHL-owned A300-600Fs in its widebody fleet, operated a pair of DHL-owned production A330-200Fs (1032 and 1414) until 2020.

