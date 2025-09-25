Atlas Air’s Drew joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2025

Martin Drew, chief strategy and transformation officer at Atlas Air Worldwide, will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 for the panel discussion “Type Talk 747: Will demand for 747s remain high?” on Friday, Oct. 24, at 9:05 a.m. (GMT -5).

The 31st annual Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn., where air cargo executives and market influencers in the industry will gather to assess the latest trends and developments in the freighter sector, while sharing their insights to project the market’s growth trajectory.

View the full event agenda.

Drew was appointed to his role in September 2023. He has served in various leadership roles with multiple carriers in the air cargo sector for more than twenty-two years, including as senior vice president of global sales and cargo at Etihad Airways and vice president of cargo at Jet Airways.

Atlas Air’s One Atlas strategy calls for high utilization of its large-widebody freighters. The company operated its final flight with an Amazon 767 freighter in the first quarter, and flew its final 737-800BCF (32663) for the e-commerce giant in May.

Also in May, Atlas began a new ACMI arrangement for Turkish Airlines using an ex-China Airlines production 747-400F (30767) it had acquired in 2024.

Atlas has further increased its large-widebody freighter capacity this year, taking delivery of two 777Fs (69787 and 69788) from Boeing and securing ACMI deals for them. Atlas acquired three 747-8Fs and four production 747-400Fs in 2024.

