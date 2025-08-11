ATSG’s France joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2025

ATSG Chief Commercial Officer Todd France will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 for the panel discussion “State of the Market & Outlook” on Thursday, Oct. 23, at 9:15 a.m. (GMT -5).

The 31st annual Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn., where air cargo executives and market influencers in the industry will gather to assess the latest trends and developments in the freighter sector, while sharing their insights to project the market’s growth trajectory.

View the full event agenda.

France became chief commercial officer of ATSG in August 2024. He previously led the group’s leasing subsidiary CAM for more than three years and had leadership roles for nearly fifteen years with ATSG subsidiaries Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services and ABX Air.

CAM expanded its Airbus freighter leasing portfolio this year, leasing two Trent 700-powered, 2000-vintage A330-300P2Fs (356 and 349) to Turkey-based ULS Airlines Cargo in May and July, respectively, and delivering a 2001-vintage A321-200PCF (1619, ex-SAS) to startup Warsaw Cargo in July.

ATSG completed its $3.1 billion sale to private equity firm Stonepeak in April after receiving shareholder approval for the deal in February.

Cargo Facts Symposium, the quintessential event for stakeholders and key leaders in the global freighter and air cargo industries, will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville. Learn more and register today to take advantage of the early-bird rate before Sept. 5.