Avianca’s Gutierrez de Pineres joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2025

Fernando Gutierrez de Pineres Grijalva, director of network and revenue management at Avianca Cargo, will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 for the panel discussion “Type Talk A330: The A330 and the future of medium-widebody freighters” on Thursday, Oct. 23, at 14:10 (GMT -5).

The 31st annual Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn., where air cargo executives and market influencers in the industry will gather to assess the latest trends and developments in the freighter sector, while sharing their insights to project the market's growth trajectory.

Gutierrez de Pineres became director of network and revenue management at Avianca Cargo in October 2024. He has more than twelve years of executive management experience in the air cargo sector, including as senior manager of cargo revenue for LATAM Airlines.

Avianca recently announced the rebranding of Mexico-based AeroUnion to Avianca Cargo Mexico. A second ex-SmartLynx A330-300P2F (1382) Avianca leased from CDB Aviation was ferried to Mexico City (NLU) to begin operating with Avianca Cargo Mexico on June 20.

Unit 1382 will join its sistership (791, ex-SmartLynx), which Avianca leased from CDB Aviation in April 2024.

Avianca, which took delivery of its first A330-200P2F in June on lease from Avolon, will continue expanding its relationship with Avianca Cargo Mexico and place another A330-300P2F on the carrier’s certificate in 2026, Avianca previously told Cargo Facts.

