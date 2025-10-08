GE Aerospace’s Sheppard joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2025

Tyler-Blair Sheppard, director of GE9X marketing at GE Aerospace, will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 for the panel discussion “Fueling the Future: Jet fuel, sustainability and the energy costs of tomorrow” on Thursday, Oct. 23, at 11:30 a.m. (GMT -5).

The 31st annual Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn., where air cargo executives and market influencers in the industry will gather to assess the latest trends and developments in the freighter sector, while sharing their insights to project the market’s growth trajectory.

Sheppard was promoted to his role in January 2023. He has more than ten years of experience in the commercial aircraft engine market. Before joining GE Aerospace in 2015, Sheppard began his aerospace career with NASA, serving as an environmental control and life support systems flight controller and instructor for the International Space Station. He supported four of the last five Space Shuttle missions.

GE Aerospace last month expanded its commitment to greener technology when it agreed to collaborate with Beta Technologies to develop a hybrid propulsion system.

Also in September, GE Aerospace extended its service agreement with Silk Way West Airlines.

The engine manufacturer raised its full-year guidance in July after surging demand in the aviation market enabled it to exceed Wall Street’s profit estimates for the second quarter.

