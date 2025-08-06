C Cubed CEO McConnell joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2025

C Cubed Aerospace Chief Executive Michael McConnell will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 for the panel discussion “Type Talk Narrowbodies: The future of the narrowbody freighter amid 737 and A320 family flux” on Friday, Oct. 24, at 11:30 a.m. (GMT -5).

The 31st annual Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn., where air cargo executives and market influencers in the industry will gather to assess the latest trends and developments in the freighter sector, while sharing their insights to project the market’s growth trajectory.

McConnell was appointed CEO of C Cubed in 2022. He has owned two STC businesses supporting the executive and general aviation sector; served as president of Raisbeck Engineering; and held multiple leadership roles during eight years at Eclipse Aviation.

San Diego-based C Cubed began conducting ground tests on its A320-200CCF program prototype in Q4 2023. The company inducted the prototype aircraft in Kansas City, Mo. (MCI), in 2019, and expects to become the second STC holder for an A320 freighter conversion.

