Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 features fireside chat with MSC CEO Davel

MSC Air Cargo Chief Executive Jannie Davel will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 for a fireside chat on Friday, Oct. 24, at 9:45 a.m. (GMT -5) for a one-on-one conversation focused on multimodal logistics and the freighter market’s evolution alongside new industry entrants.

The 31st annual Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn., where air cargo executives and market influencers in the industry will gather to assess the latest trends and developments in the freighter sector, while sharing their insights to project the market’s growth trajectory.

Davel was appointed CEO of MSC Air Cargo in September 2024 after serving as senior vice president at the new carrier for about two years. Before joining MSC, he held leadership roles at Delta Cargo, Emirates SkyCargo and DHL Global Forwarding. He also serves on the board of directors for TIACA.

MSC Air Cargo, the air cargo division of MSC Group, completed its launch in 2024 after acquiring Italy-based AlisCargo Airlines and renaming it MSC Air.

MSC Air Cargo entered the widebody segment in May when it took delivery of a new 777F (68230), its first freighter and the first 777F to be registered in Italy.

The carrier operates unit 68230 as well as four other Atlas Air-owned 777Fs providing ACMI service for Switzerland-based shipping group MSC.

