Cargo Facts Symposium set for Oct. 22-24

Cargo Facts is pleased to announce that the 31st annual Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn.

Cargo Facts Symposium will gather air cargo executives and market influencers in the industry to assess the latest trends and developments in the freighter sector, while sharing their knowledge and experience to project the market’s growth trajectory.

View the full 2025 event agenda.

Widebody freighters take priority

As geopolitical events bring more volatility and unpredictability to the industry, demand for widebody freighters remains strong. Operators are seeking alternatives to increase capacity while awaiting certification of 777 conversion programs and deliveries of new production freighters.

Meanwhile, the battle of the next-generation large widebodies continues to heat up. Airbus started 2025 by adding eight more A350Fs to its order backlog, then at the Paris Air Show 2025 this month announced an order from AviLease for up to twenty-two units and a commitment from MNG Airlines for two.

Boeing has also secured a new customer for its 777-8F in China Airlines, which in March signed an order for four units along with options for four more.

Type talks

This year, Cargo Facts Symposium introduces “type talks:” focused sessions dedicated to specific freighter types that will include a range of speakers with different perspectives. The type talks this year will examine:

The pending arrival of 777 conversions and their projected growth;

The ongoing demand for 747 freighters;

Medium-widebody freighters’ relationship to The A330’s role as a 767 replacement; and

The future of 737NG and A320 family freighters.

Key event features

To kick off the event, Cargo Facts Consulting will share insights on market trends and developments with stakeholders during its freighter strategy workshop on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

Multiple fireside chats are planned, including one with MSC Air Cargo Chief Executive Jannie Davel, allowing attendees to engage with a key industry leader in an intimate setting.

An Oxford-style debate will provide an animated discussion on the limited feedstock for next-generation freighters, in addition to sessions addressing:

An overview of the freighter market and what lies ahead;

The rising costs and challenges of developing sustainable aviation fuel; and

Locating capital to fund freighter aircraft investments.

Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 is the quintessential event for stakeholders and key leaders in the global freighter and air cargo industries, providing a forum for industry leaders and new entrants alike to form and strengthen their relationships.

