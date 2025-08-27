Cirium Ascend’s Dimitroff joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2025

George Dimitroff, head of valuations at Cirium Ascend Consultancy, will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 for the panel discussion “Type Talk Narrowbodies: The future of the narrowbody freighter amid 737 and A320 family flux” on Friday, Oct. 24, at 11:15 a.m. (GMT -5).

The 31st annual Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn., where air cargo executives and market influencers in the industry will gather to assess the latest trends and developments in the freighter sector, while sharing their insights to project the market’s growth trajectory.

Dimitroff has been head of valuations at Cirium Ascend since 2014. He is an ISTAT-certified appraiser with more than nineteen years of experience supporting aircraft leasing and financing transactions. He has shared his expertise in aircraft appraisal as a participant at multiple live Cargo Facts events around the globe.

United Kingdom-based Cirium acquired Ascend in 2011. It provides consultation for startup leasing companies, providing insight into their growth strategy, valuations and appraisals, while aiding aviation finance banks, aircraft and engine manufacturers with industry analysis.

