Charlotte Herhold, vice president of strategy and business development at sustainable aviation fuel producer CleanJoule, will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 for the panel discussion “Fueling the Future: Jet fuel, sustainability and the energy costs of tomorrow” on Thursday, Oct. 23, at 11:30 a.m. (GMT -5).

The 31st annual Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn., where air cargo executives and market influencers in the industry will gather to assess the latest trends and developments in the freighter sector, while sharing their insights to project the market’s growth trajectory.

Herhold became vice president of strategy and business development for CleanJoule in October 2024. She brings more than ten years of experience in the low carbon energy sector.

Salt Lake City-based CleanJoule was founded in TKTK. The company produces a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) that it calls CycloSAF. Its synthetic blending component is 10% more energy-dense than typical Jet A and Jet A-1 fuel, and the SAF is produced using a feedstock-flexible fermentation and catalysis process, according to the company.

CleanJoule began the ATSM International qualification process that enables it to blend its CycloSAF with conventional Jet A and Jet A-1 fuel in September 2024.

ATSM International, formerly known as American Society for Testing and Materials, has developed technical standards to safely integrate SAF with conventional jet fuel.

