Crestone VP of Investments Titcomb joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2025

Crestone Air Partners Vice President of Investments Vern Titcomb will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 to present “Capital, leasing, and investment trends: The future of investment in freighters” on Thursday, Oct. 23, at 15:20 (GMT -5).

The 31st annual Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn., where air cargo executives and market influencers in the industry will gather to assess the latest trends and developments in the freighter sector, while sharing their insights to project the market’s growth trajectory.

View the full event agenda.

Titcomb has been with Crestone for more than two years, serving as director and assistant vice president of investments before becoming vice president of investments in June. Prior to joining Crestone, he served as director of investment underwriting and analytics at GA Telesis.

Crestone announced in August that it added two more A321 freighters to its management portfolio.

The lessor started managing two A321Fs, a passenger A321-200 and an A321-200 sent for conversion under management in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Crestone recently expanded its leasing platform when it formed Blue Crest Aviation Partners, a joint venture with New York -based investment asset management company Blue Owl Capital.

The leasing company remains focused on acquiring and managing passenger and freighter assets in the narrowbody sector.

Crestone, which began adding current-generation freighters in 2023, entered the air cargo sector in 2022, when it acquired two 737-400SFs. It took a third 737 Classic in 2023.

