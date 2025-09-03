Delta’s Barbara joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2025

Josie Barbara, general manager of cargo alliances and sustainability at Delta Air Lines, will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 for the panel discussion “Fueling the Future: Jet fuel, sustainability and the energy costs of tomorrow” on Thursday, Oct. 23, at 11:30 a.m. (GMT -5).

The 31st annual Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn., where air cargo executives and market influencers in the industry will gather to assess the latest trends and developments in the freighter sector, while sharing their insights to project the market’s growth trajectory.

View the full event agenda.

Barbara was appointed general manager of cargo alliances and sustainability at Delta Air Lines in April 2021. She joined Delta in 2008 and has more than seventeen years of cargo, strategic alliance and marketing experience.

Delta reported $212 million in cargo revenue for the second quarter, a year-over-year increase of 6.5% and a quarter-over-quarter increase of 1.9%. Delta also took delivery of ten aircraft in Q2 to expand its passenger and belly lift capacity:

Two A350-900s;

Three A330-900s;

Three A321neos; and

Two A220-300s.

Register here for Cargo Facts’ upcoming free webinar, “Air cargo route networks: Strategies for improved results and greater efficiencies,” on Tuesday, Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. ET.

Cargo Facts Symposium, the quintessential event for stakeholders and key leaders in the global freighter and air cargo industries, will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville. Learn more and register today to take advantage of the early-bird rate before Sept. 5.