DHL’s Olin joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 for fireside chat

Jon Olin, vice president of aviation in the Americas at DHL Express, will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 for a fireside chat on Thursday, Oct. 23, at 10:15 a.m. (GMT -5) for a one-on-one discussion about the express integrator’s freighter operations and strategy.

The 31st annual Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn., where air cargo executives and market influencers in the industry will gather to assess the latest trends and developments in the freighter sector, while sharing their insights to project the market’s growth trajectory.

Olin began his career with DHL in 1996 as staff counsel of DHL Airways. He has also served as chief administrative officer of Southern Air and senior vice president of Amerijet.

DHL recently moved the fifth of five 737-800BSDFs to Europe from the United States. The freighters had been in CMI service with iAero Airways but are now flying with ASL Airlines Ireland and Swiftair.

In the Americas, DHL has placed 767s, 757s and 737s with CMI operators including 21 Air, ABX Air, Cargojet, DHL Aero Expreso and Kalitta Charters II.

