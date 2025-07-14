Emirates SVP Sultan joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2025

Nadeem Sultan, senior vice president of freighters and cargo planning at Emirates, will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 for the panel discussion “State of the Market & Outlook” on Thursday, Oct. 23, at 9:15 a.m. (GMT -5).

The 31st annual Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn., where air cargo executives and market influencers in the industry will gather to assess the latest trends and developments in the freighter sector, while sharing their insights to project the market’s growth trajectory.

View the full event agenda.

Sultan was promoted to SVP of freighters and cargo planning at Emirates in September 2023. He has served in various executive roles with multiple carriers, including Qatar Airways, Atlas Air and CargoLogicAir, for more than twenty years.

Emirates continues to evaluate the A350F and 777-8F but placed orders for ten more 777Fs in 2024 to expand its fleet.

To further increase its widebody freighter capacity, Emirates in 2024 engaged Compass Air Cargo to fly three 747-400Fs in ACMI service on its behalf.

As part of its strategy to expand its air cargo footprint globally, Emirates and Teleport formally announced a deal at the IATA World Cargo Symposium in April that includes access to each carrier’s freighter capacity.

Cargo Facts Symposium, the quintessential event for stakeholders and key leaders in the global freighter and air cargo industries, will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville. Learn more and register today to take advantage of the early-bird rate.