Empire Airlines’ CEO Komberec joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2025

Empire Airlines Chairman and Chief Executive Tim Komberec will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 for the presentation “Right-sized capacity: Unlocking opportunities in regional and turboprop freighter operations” on Friday, Oct. 24, at 10:45 a.m. (GMT -5).

The 31st annual Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn., where air cargo executives and market influencers in the industry will gather to assess the latest trends and developments in the freighter sector, while sharing their insights to project the market’s growth trajectory.

Komberec, CEO since April 2000, is also on the Regional Airline Association Executive Board of Directors and the Coeur d’Alene Airport Advisory Board.

IPR Conversions in 2024 announced its selection of Empire’s MRO facility as a conversion site for its ATR 72-600F large-cargo-door program. The 2015-vintage prototype (1239, ex-Tsaradia) belonging to ACIA Aero Capital was recently sold to FedEx.

As a feeder carrier for FedEx, Empire began conformity of the seventh Cessna 408F Sky Courier owned by the express company in June. The carrier also operates seven ATR 72-200Fs, six ATR 42-300Fs and three ATR 72-600Fs for FedEx.

