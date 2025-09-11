GlobalX President Goepel joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2025

Global Crossing Airlines President and Chief Financial Officer Ryan Goepel will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 for the panel discussion “Type Talk Narrowbodies: The future of the narrowbody freighter amid 737 and A320 family flux” on Friday, Oct. 24, at 11:15 a.m. (GMT -5).

The 31st annual Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn., where air cargo executives and market influencers in the industry will gather to assess the latest trends and developments in the freighter sector, while sharing their insights to project the market’s growth trajectory.

View the full event agenda.

Goepel became president and CFO of Global Crossing Airlines, or GlobalX, in February 2024 after serving as executive vice president and a board member for the carrier. He has held multiple financial leadership roles with various companies, including CFO of Flair Airlines and Viking Exploration.

GlobalX remains the sole operator of A321 freighters in the United States with a fleet of two A321-200P2Fs and two A321-200PCFs.

GlobalX announced during its second-quarter earnings call in August that it had extended its ACMI contract with DHL for four months to the end of the year. The Miami-based carrier started operating one of its A321 freighters for DHL in Q2.

Register here for Cargo Facts’ upcoming free webinar, “Air cargo route networks: Strategies for improved results and greater efficiencies,” on Tuesday, Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. ET.

Cargo Facts Symposium, the quintessential event for stakeholders and key leaders in the global freighter and air cargo industries, will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville. Learn more and register today to attend this key industry event.