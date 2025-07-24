Hamden Aviation CMO Alexander joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2025

Dora Alexander, chief marketing officer of Hamden Aviation, will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 for the second annual Cargo Facts Oxford debate, titled “Feedstock Frenzy: Will feedstock challenges sink the next generation of freighters?” on Thursday, Oct. 23, at 16:10 (GMT -5).

The 31st annual Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn., where air cargo executives and market influencers in the industry will gather to assess the latest trends and developments in the freighter sector, while sharing their insights to project the market’s growth trajectory.

Alexander became CMO at Hamden Aviation in September 2024 and continued to serve in her role as executive vice president of the leasing company until May. She was senior vice president of leasing and financing for Flight Lease Group before joining Hamden.

Hamden provided CFM56-3C1 engines and support to carriers operating 737 Classic freighters before entering the leasing segment for the freighter type.

The Hamden, Conn.-based lessor collaborated with Dallas-based Petrus Aviation to place another 737-400SF (25106, ex-ASL Airlines) with Brazil-based Total Linhas Aereas in the first quarter after a 1994-vintage 737-400SF (26299), which also belonged to Hamden, was destroyed by a cargo fire in November 2024.

