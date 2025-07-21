IAI’s Matalon joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2025

Rafi Matalon, vice president and general manager of marketing for IAI’s Aviation Group, will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 for the panel discussion “Type Talk 777: Focus on the 777 and the progress of its conversion programs” on Thursday, Oct. 23, at 13:30 (GMT -5).

The 31st annual Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn., where air cargo executives and market influencers in the industry will gather to assess the latest trends and developments in the freighter sector, while sharing their insights to project the market’s growth trajectory.

Matalon became VP and GM of marketing for IAI Aviation Group in January 2019. He joined IAI in 1981 and has served in various roles with the company.

IAI is awaiting certification of its 777-300ERSF “Big Twin” conversion program after completing flight tests in the United States in the first quarter and has now completed at least five aircraft.

IAI also successfully loaded a Royce Trent 1000 engine onto its 777-300ERSF prototype and approved the aircraft for transportation of the powerplant earlier this month.

In addition to the Big Twin, IAI made the first major cut into the fuselage of its prototype A330-300BDSF on July 17 for the large cargo door structure. The company launched its A330-300BDSF program in September 2024.

