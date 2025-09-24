KMC’s Gibbs joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2025

Jim Gibbs, chief operating officer at Kansas Modification Center, will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 for the panel discussion “Type Talk 777: Focus on the 777 and the progress of its conversion programs” on Thursday, Oct. 23, at 13:30 (GMT -5).

The 31st annual Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn., where air cargo executives and market influencers in the industry will gather to assess the latest trends and developments in the freighter sector, while sharing their insights to project the market’s growth trajectory.

View the full event agenda.

Gibbs is a thirty-five-year veteran of the aerospace industry. Prior to founding KMC in 2020, he worked at Boeing for ten years, then launched Gibbs Machine and Tool and, later, Dynamic N/C.

KMC told Cargo Facts in May that it had begun preparations to cut metal on its 777-300ERCF prototype, which belongs to launch customer Backbone Freighter Leasing.

The conversion company signed a memorandum of understanding with Thai Airways in April to set up a joint venture for 777-300ER freighter conversions at the Thai Technical MRO facility at Don Mueang International Airport (DMK).

Mammoth Freighters also is seeking STC approval for 777 conversions.

