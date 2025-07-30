Kopinski of mba Aviation joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2025

Mba Aviation Director of Asset Valuations Anna Kopinski will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 for the panel discussion “Type Talk 777: Focus on the 777 and the progress of its conversion programs” on Thursday, Oct. 23, at 13:30 (GMT -5).

The 31st annual Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn., where air cargo executives and market influencers in the industry will gather to assess the latest trends and developments in the freighter sector, while sharing their insights to project the market’s growth trajectory.

View the full event agenda.

Kopinksi will join a panel of industry leaders to discuss the 777 market and conversions, specifically addressing:

When will the FAA finally issue STCs?

A look inside today’s pax vs freighter decisioning at carriers; and

An update on conversion innovations and costs.

Kopinski served as manager of asset valuations for more than four years with mba Aviation before being promoted to director of asset valuations in February. She brings fourteen years of analytical and appraisal leadership experience, including as an aviation market research analyst for GE Venture and marketing communications manager for Bristol Associates.

An independent appraiser previously known as Morten Beyer and Agnew, mba provides market valuation of aircraft for clients in the aviation finance industry. The appraisal group offers additional services including airline route development, intangible asset valuation, technical advisory, maintenance cash flow forecasting and aviation safety oversight.

Cargo Facts Symposium, the quintessential event for stakeholders and key leaders in the global freighter and air cargo industries, will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville. Learn more and register today to take advantage of the early-bird rate.