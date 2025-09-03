Last Chance for Early-Bird Rates to Cargo Facts Symposium 2025

The air cargo industry is converging in Nashville this fall for the 31st annual Cargo Facts Symposium, taking place October 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt Nashville. As the premier event for freighter aircraft and cargo stakeholders, the symposium brings together airlines, lessors, OEMs, financiers, and service providers to share insights, debate strategies, and map the industry’s next chapter.

With just weeks to go, early-bird pricing ends this Friday, September 5 — making now the time to secure your place alongside global leaders shaping the freighter market.

Packed 2025 agenda

This year’s program features three days of high-impact content, networking, and debate, including:

Freighter Fleet Strategy Workshop presented by Cargo Facts Consulting, designed to sharpen your understanding of the freighter market and fleet planning strategies.

Fireside chats with top executives from Amazon Air Cargo and MSC Air Cargo, offering insider views on e-commerce, multimodal growth, and new market entrants.

The Oxford-style debate on freighter feedstock supply, returning for its second year with industry heavyweights tackling one of the market’s most pressing challenges.

Type Talks , new focused sessions spotlighting key aircraft families — 777, A330, 747, and narrowbodies — with perspectives from operators, lessors, and OEMs.

Panels on sustainability, fuel costs, capital investment trends, and the state of the global freighter market.

Why attend?

For over three decades, Cargo Facts Symposium has been the premier freighter aircraft event, offering a blend of strategic insight and practical knowledge that drives smarter business decisions. The 2025 edition is set to deliver fresh perspectives on market volatility, aircraft demand, investment opportunities, and the technologies reshaping global cargo operations.

Don’t miss out

Seats are filling quickly, and early-bird registration closes this Friday, September 5. Join senior leaders from across the global freighter and cargo supply chain in Nashville for three days of discussion, connection, and deal-making.

!