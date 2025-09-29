LATAM Cargo CEO Bianchi joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2025

Andres Bianchi, chief executive of LATAM Cargo, will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 for the panel discussion “State of the Market & Outlook” on Thursday, Oct. 23, at 9:15 a.m. (GMT -5).

The 31st annual Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn., where air cargo executives and market influencers in the industry will gather to assess the latest trends and developments in the freighter sector, while sharing their insights to project the market’s growth trajectory.

Bianchi became CEO of LATAM Cargo in 2017. He has more than eighteen years of industry experience in various executive management roles, including as LATAM Cargo’s vice president of finance and senior vice president of network.

LATAM remains the largest freighter operator in Latin America after converting ten 767-300ERs from its passenger fleet as part of a conversion deal with Boeing.

Boeing completed that order in 2024, enabling LATAM to expand its medium-widebody capacity while reducing the average age of its 767 freighter fleet.

After selling two of its older production 767-300Fs, LATAM Cargo’s fleet stands at thirteen 767-300BCFs and seven 767-300Fs, including one that is not yet in service.

LATAM has twenty 767 freighters, more than any other scheduled combination carrier.

