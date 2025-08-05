Mammoth’s Tarpley joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2025

Mammoth co-founder and Chief Executive Bill Tarpley will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 for the panel discussion “Type Talk 777: Focus on the 777 and the progress of its conversion programs” on Thursday, Oct. 23, at 13:30 (GMT -5).

The 31st annual Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn., where air cargo executives and market influencers in the industry will gather to assess the latest trends and developments in the freighter sector, while sharing their insights to project the market’s growth trajectory.

Tarpley became CEO of Mammoth Freighters in June 2020. With more than thirty-five years of freighter conversion experience, he previously served as Boeing’s program manager for development and certification of the MD-10F and 767-300BCF.

Mammoth began preparing its 777-200LRMF prototype for formal test flights with FAA personnel last month after completing its first post-conversion flight with the aircraft in May.

The conversion company installed the large cargo door on its 2009-vintage prototype (29742, ex-Delta Air Lines) in the third quarter of 2024 shortly after receiving the cargo loading system components from Collins Aerospace in July last year. The aircraft is destined for Qatar Airways.

Mammoth his awaiting certification of its 777-200LRMF STC, with the hope that it comes by yearend. It will then seek FAA approval to add the 777-300ERMF as an amendment to the 777-200LRMF STC.

Mammoth installed the large cargo door on its 777-300ERMF prototype in February at the Aspire MRO facility in Fort Worth, Texas (AFW).

In addition to Aspire MRO, Mammoth launched a second conversion line in 2024 at the STS Aviation Services facility in Manchester, England (MAN).

