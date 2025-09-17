Neste’s Wagner joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2025

Paula Wagner, head of sustainable aviation fuel sales for the Americas at Neste, will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 for the panel discussion “Fueling the Future: Jet fuel, sustainability and the energy costs of tomorrow” on Thursday, Oct. 23, at 11:30 a.m. (GMT -5).

The 31st annual Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn., where air cargo executives and market influencers in the industry will gather to assess the latest trends and developments in the freighter sector, while sharing their insights to project the market’s growth trajectory.

Wagner, who took on the role of Neste’s head of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) sales for the Americas in May, has been with the company for four years. She brings more than fourteen years of experience in the oil and energy sector, and has held various leadership roles in the industry, including with BP and Phillips 66.

Neste reported its highest sales in the company’s history during its Q2 earnings call in July, and is expanding its support of DHL Express after reaching a deal to deliver 7,400 tonnes of SAF to the express company at Singapore’s Changi Airport (SIN) for one year.

The renewable fuel manufacturer has also agreed to provide SAF to Amazon at two California airports and deliver 3 million gallons of SAF to Los Angeles (LAX) to support FedEx.

