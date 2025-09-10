Oriel’s Razzhivina joins Cargo Facts Symposium 2025

Olga Razzhivina, senior ISTAT appraiser at Oriel, will join Cargo Facts Symposium 2025 for the panel discussion “Type Talk 747: Will demand for 747s remain high?” on Friday, Oct. 24, at 9:05 a.m. (GMT -5).

The 31st annual Cargo Facts Symposium will take place Oct. 22-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn., where air cargo executives and market influencers in the industry will gather to assess the latest trends and developments in the freighter sector, while sharing their insights to project the market’s growth trajectory.

View the full event agenda.

Razzhivina became director at Oriel in January 2014. She previously served as senior consultant at Ascend and manager of appraisals and aviation research at Avmark. Additionally, Razzhivina also served as the editor of Avmark Aviation Economist.

United Kingdom-based Oriel has provided appraisal services for commercial aircraft and engines for more than a decade. In addition to supporting lessors and airlines with fleet evaluations, Oriel provides aircraft market studies for aircraft manufacturers and lifecycle management of airframes, engines and components.

